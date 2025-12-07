HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Teen's death on basketball court: 'Unknown persons' booked

Teen's death on basketball court: 'Unknown persons' booked

Source: PTI
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
December 07, 2025 16:55 IST

Haryana Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on a complaint lodged by the family of a teenage basketball player, who died after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice in Rohtak district last month, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets and consoles the family of national basketball player Hardik Rathi, who died tragically in an accident during practice at the sports ground at Lakhan Majra, in Rohtak on Thursday. Photograph: @AAPPunjabX/ANI Photo

The family of Hardik Rathi, who competed in the sub-junior national championships earlier, filed the complaint on Saturday, a police officer in Rohtak said.

"His father filed a complaint on Saturday and based on that, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under the Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS," Lakhanmajra SHO Samarjeet Singh said.

 

"The complaint seeks action against anyone whose negligence led to the incident," he added.

Hardik and another teen died in eerily similar accidents in Haryana last month after the iron pole of the hoop crushed then on court during practice.

The twin tragedies in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts brought the state's sports infrastructure under scrutiny.

While 16-year-old Hardik died in Rohtak, Aman, 15, who was injured in Bahadurgarh, breathed his last during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak.

Hardik's father, Sandeep Rathi, told reporters in Rohtak recently, "We repeatedly complained about the condition of the playground in our village, but the administration did nothing about it. Had they acted in time, my child would not have died."

In Bahadurgarh, Aman's father Suresh had lodged a police complaint alleging negligence on the part of the officials concerned for the teen's death.

He also sought action against the officials responsible.

The twin incidents led to an outrage in Haryana, with opposition parties slamming the BJP government and anguished family members joining them in blaming the establishment for the dilapidated sports infrastructure in the state.

After the tragic incidents, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said that departments maintaining sportsgrounds, such as education, panchayat, etc., must give an undertaking on their worthiness.

The sports minister also chaired a review meeting with the sports department officials in Panchkula, where he said that Rs 114 crore has been released for the repair, upgradation, and redevelopment of stadiums and playgrounds across the state.

In addition, a major portion of the funds available with the district sports councils will be used to extensively renovate the playgrounds, Gautam had said.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
