UP Ministers Takes Dip In Triveni Sangam

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Yogi also chaired a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
IMAGE: Yogi takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X
IMAGE: UP cabinet ministers pose for a photograph. Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X
IMAGE: Yogi chairs a special cabinet meeting. Photograph: UP Information Department/ANI/Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com