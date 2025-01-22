HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP Ministers Takes Dip In Triveni Sangam

UP Ministers Takes Dip In Triveni Sangam

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 18:51 IST

x

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Yogi also chaired a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

 

IMAGE: Yogi takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X

 

IMAGE: UP cabinet ministers pose for a photograph. Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X

 

IMAGE: Yogi chairs a special cabinet meeting. Photograph: UP Information Department/ANI/Photo

 

Photograph: UP Information Department/ANI/Photo

 

Photograph: UP Information Department/ANI/Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Gautam Adani's Seva At Kumbh Mela
Gautam Adani's Seva At Kumbh Mela
Paush Purnima Dip At Triveni Sangam
Paush Purnima Dip At Triveni Sangam
Havan For Brave Hearts At Maha Kumbh
Havan For Brave Hearts At Maha Kumbh
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cut-Out Queens: Malaika, Kiara, Uorfi

webstory image 2

5 Winter Care Tips For Indoor Plants

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

VIDEOS

'We failed': Israeli Army chief quits over 'terrible' Oct 7 Hamas attack3:54

'We failed': Israeli Army chief quits over 'terrible' Oct...

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look1:16

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD