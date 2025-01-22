Gautam Adani's Seva At Kumbh Mela

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Preeti Adani distribute food at the ISKCON temple camp during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The collaboration is part of the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, which will run throughout the Mela, till February 26, 2025.

Earlier, Adani, who arrived at Prayagraj airport on Tuesday, expressed his enthusiasm about the spiritual gathering, remarking, "I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh."

On January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON announced their partnership to provide free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 5 million devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The meals is prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the Kumbh Mela area, and distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Kumbh Mela.

To assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children, special arrangements, including golf carts, have been made.

Adani had praised ISKCON's dedication to seva, stating, 'In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God.'

IMAGE: Gautam Adani worships at the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Adani at the Bade Hanuman temple.

IMAGE: Priti and Gautam Adani at the Bade Hanuman temple.

IMAGE: Priti and Gautam Adani arrive to offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman temple.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com