News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » UP man orders iPhone with COD, kills delivery boy after receipt

UP man orders iPhone with COD, kills delivery boy after receipt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 01, 2024 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the product, police said on Monday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

They said his body was dumped into the Indira Canal in Lucknow and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to find it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered the iPhone worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

 

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal," he said.

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing persons complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station.

While scanning Sahu's call details and trying to trace his location, police found Gajanan's number and managed to reach his friend Akash.

During interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, the DCP said.

Police are yet to find the body.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is trying to find the body of the victim in the canal," the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
You Can Buy The iPhone 16 Pro Or Do This
You Can Buy The iPhone 16 Pro Or Do This
Delayed order in Delhi dhaba costs man his life; 2 held
Delayed order in Delhi dhaba costs man his life; 2 held
Why a dad stabbed his son to death hrs before wedding
Why a dad stabbed his son to death hrs before wedding
Voting begins in final phase of J-K assembly polls
Voting begins in final phase of J-K assembly polls
Alaviaa's Adorable!
Alaviaa's Adorable!
Why Is Made In India iPhone Costlier?!
Why Is Made In India iPhone Costlier?!
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!

More like this

iPhone exports from India hit $2 billion in April-May

iPhone exports from India hit $2 billion in April-May

Man kills daughter, lover, walks into police station

Man kills daughter, lover, walks into police station

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances