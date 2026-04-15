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Home  » News » UP Man Nabbed for Rs 4.5 Lakh Gold Theft on Thane Local Train

UP Man Nabbed for Rs 4.5 Lakh Gold Theft on Thane Local Train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 17:16 IST

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A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for a gold theft on a Thane local train, highlighting the effectiveness of CCTV surveillance and police investigation in solving crimes.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh on a Thane local train.
  • Police used CCTV footage from multiple railway stations and bus stands to identify the suspect.
  • The suspect was located in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, following a tip-off about his frequent visits to a local market.
  • Stolen gold ornaments were recovered from the suspect upon his arrest.
  • Police are currently searching for three accomplices involved in the Thane train theft.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh after he allegedly stole gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh from a woman passenger on a local train in Thane, a GRP official said on Monday.

Police scanned CCTV footage across several railway stations and the Panvel ST bus stand.

 

"The breakthrough came when a man wearing a cap, later identified as Furkan Sukhe Ansari, was spotted in CCTV footage at Badkhal," the official stated.

The complainant subsequently identified Ansari as the person who had sat next to her in the local train compartment.

Arrest and Recovery

Following a tip-off that the suspect frequented a market in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to buy cattle feed, a police team was dispatched to the state.

With the assistance of local police, a midnight raid was conducted at Raza Colony in Bijnor, leading to Ansari's arrest on April 4, police said, adding that stolen gold ornaments have been recovered.

His three accomplices have been identified, and a search is on to nab them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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