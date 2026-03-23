UP CM Adityanath Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on Shaheed Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas, recognising their profound sacrifice and inspiring patriotism in India's history.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Shaheed Diwas by paying tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Adityanath highlighted the sacrifice of the three freedom fighters as a golden chapter in India's history.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Shaheed Diwas is observed annually to honour the martyrdom of these revolutionaries and their contribution to India's independence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas', saying their sacrifice is a golden chapter in India's history.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The sacrifice of immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who ignited the flame of revolution, is a golden chapter in India's history."

He added, "Their courage, dedication and spirit of patriotism would continue to inspire generations with the idea of 'nation first'."

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British on March 23, 1931 in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case. The day is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to honour their martyrdom.

All three revolutionaries were under 25 years of age at the time of their execution.