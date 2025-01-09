UP jailer booked for attempted rape of woman officer

A case of attempted rape has been registered against the former jailer of Baghpat District Jail following allegations by a female officer posted at the prison, officials said Thursday.

Image used strictly for representation, unrelated to the incident. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

While the police have initiated an investigation into the matter, the accused, Jitendra Kashyap, has not yet been arrested, they said.

"Based on a written complaint lodged by the female jail officer, we have registered the case on Tuesday. However, the accused is yet to be taken into custody," Khekra Station House Officer Kailash Chandra said.

The complainant's medical examination has been completed and her statement will be recorded in court, he said.

He further said that CCTV footage from the district jail will also be reviewed and action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

According to the complainant's letter, after District Jail Superintendent Vishnukant Mishra retired following which Jitendra Kashyap was given additional charge as the superintendent.

The complainant in her letter alleged that on January 1, Jitendra Kashyap called her to the superintendent's office, behaved inappropriately, and attempted to sexually assault her.

After her complaint the accused was suspended based on an inquiry report submitted by a committee formed by the Director General of Prisons, the SHO said.

The jail administration has since appointed jailer Shailesh Singh, who was previously posted at Bareilly Central Jail, to Baghpat District Jail.

Singh has assumed charge of his new responsibilities, he added.