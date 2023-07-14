News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security

UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2023 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the 'Y-category' security cover provided to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, saying it was not needed.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said they received a letter from the security headquarters in Lucknow, which said there is no need to provide the Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur.

In compliance with the order, his security was withdrawn, he added.

 

Singh said under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock.

All the security personnel (posted with Azam) have been called back to the police Lines in Rampur, he said.

Khan had won the Rampur assembly seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls for a record 10th time. After becoming the MLA, he had resigned from the Lok Sabha.

In October 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat announced the disqualification of Khan from the House, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
'Will any woman accept being called Anarkali?'
'Will any woman accept being called Anarkali?'
Abdul will mop floor for BJP after Rampur bypoll: Azam
Abdul will mop floor for BJP after Rampur bypoll: Azam
ISRO aims for Moon with blast-off of Chandrayaan-3
ISRO aims for Moon with blast-off of Chandrayaan-3
Ashes: Woakes 'desperate' to be a part of line-up
Ashes: Woakes 'desperate' to be a part of line-up
Why is BCCI grateful to the ICC?
Why is BCCI grateful to the ICC?
A hammer to kill an ant: HC on fact-checking rules
A hammer to kill an ant: HC on fact-checking rules
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Azam Khan's game over, will pay for sins: Jaya Prada

Azam Khan's game over, will pay for sins: Jaya Prada

In Azam Khan's Rampur, BJP ally defeats SP in bypoll

In Azam Khan's Rampur, BJP ally defeats SP in bypoll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances