Azam Khan's game is over, will pay for his sins: Jaya Prada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2023 14:47 IST
Taking a dig at Azam Khan, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada has said the embattled Samajwadi Party leader was punished for his doing and that he will have to "pay for his sins".

IMAGE: BJP leader Jaya Prada. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former Rampur MP, who was here for attending a programme, told reporters on Sunday, "In politics, there are differences between different parties, but there should not be so much arrogance of power that one forgets to respect women and starts doing injustice to the poor and downtrodden."

"Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam do not know how to respect women. Azam Khan has been punished for his doing," she added.

The BJP leader further said, "Azam Khan's game is over. They (Azam and his son) will have to pay for their sins."

 

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan have a long-running feud.

An FIR was lodged against the senior SP leader over his "khaki underwear" remarks against the BJP leader, who was then fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him in 2019.

Azam Khan, who was elected MLA from Rampur Sadar seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held last year, was disqualified after being sentenced to three years imprisonment for giving hate speech during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His son Abdullah Azam, who won from Swar seat, was also disqualified after being sentenced to two years in prison recently for holding illegal sit-in demonstrations in 2008.

Talking about the upcoming 2024 general elections, Jaya Prada said the Bharatiya Janata Party will once again get a huge majority and form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Rampur seat will also be won by the saffron party, she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
