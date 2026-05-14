How UP Boosted Sugarcane Farmers' Income

Uttar Pradesh government has disbursed a record Rs 3,21,963 crore to sugarcane farmers since 2017, showcasing its commitment to agricultural development and farmer welfare through timely payments and innovative digital initiatives.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh government paid a record Rs 3,21,963 crore to sugarcane farmers since 2017, ensuring timely payments.

Direct benefit transfer (DBT) eliminates middlemen, ensuring sugarcane payments reach farmers' bank accounts directly.

The 'Smart Ganna Kisan' system streamlines sugarcane area survey and slip issuance online, enhancing efficiency.

Uttar Pradesh has become the leading sugarcane-producing state in India, with increased sugarcane cultivation area.

The state government promotes modern technology and digital systems, including the E-Ganna App and a toll-free helpline, to support sugarcane farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it has paid a record Rs 3,21,963 crore to sugarcane growers since 2017, claiming to have cleared the maximum on-time payments to farmers in the past nine years.

The payment is being transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts, thereby eliminating the role of middlemen, an official statement said.

Government Initiatives for Sugarcane Farmers

The state government has been working in the interest of farmers since day one. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, in its very first decision, waived farm loans worth more than Rs 36,000 crore, while sugarcane farmers are being provided timely payments, it said.

Sugarcane farming and the sugar industry have now become the backbone of the rural economy. The state government is working with complete commitment to strengthen farmers' prosperity, employment for the youth, and the rural economy.

The present government's policy of making timely payments to sugarcane farmers has surpassed all previous records.

Record Sugarcane Payments in Uttar Pradesh

A total of Rs 52,131 crore was paid to sugarcane farmers from 2007 to 2012, while Rs 95,215 crore of sugarcane growers' payments were cleared in the next five years until 2017.

In contrast, the Adityanath-led government made a record payment of Rs 3,21,963 crore since 2017, according to the statement.

'Smart Ganna Kisan' System and Digital Transformation

Through the state government's innovative initiative 'Smart Ganna Kisan' system, the process of sugarcane area survey, calendaring, and issuance of slips has been made completely online.

Now farmers receive their sugarcane slips directly on their mobile phones, and payments reach their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

There has also been a remarkable increase in the sugarcane cultivation area in UP. In 2025-26, sugarcane cultivation was carried out in 29.51 lakh hectares, it said, adding that due to the efforts of the government, UP has become the leading sugarcane-producing state in the country.

Sugar Production and Ethanol Output

A total of 121 sugar mills are operational in Uttar Pradesh. By crushing 877.93 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, 89.68 lakh tonnes of sugar were produced by 3 sugar mills of UP State Sugar Corporation, 23 sugar mills of UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation, and 95 private sector sugar mills.

In the previous crushing season, the average sugar recovery of Uttar Pradesh was 10.21 per cent, while Maharashtra's sugar recovery stood at 9.49 per cent.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a new record by producing 188 crore litres of ethanol.

Support and Grievance Redressal for Farmers

Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S said that modern technology and digital systems have been promoted to ensure faster resolution of problems faced by sugarcane farmers.

"Arrangements such as the E-Ganna App, online survey, transparent slip distribution, and grievance redressal system have provided major relief and convenience to farmers," he said.

Farmers are getting sugarcane-related information through mobile phones, while a toll-free helpline, 1800-121-3203, has been set up at the headquarters level, which operates 24 hours a day.