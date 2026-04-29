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Home  » News » Teen Feared Drowned After Falling Into Meghalaya Waterfall

Teen Feared Drowned After Falling Into Meghalaya Waterfall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 22:29 IST

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A 15-year-old girl is missing after a tragic fall into the Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation.

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh fell into Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya.
  • The incident occurred while she was taking photographs at the scenic waterfall.
  • Search and rescue operations were conducted but called off due to sunset.
  • The State Response Team will resume the search for the missing teenager.

A 15-year-old girl from UP's Firozabad went missing after she allegedly fell into a waterfall in Meghalaya's Sohra on Wednesday while clicking photos, officials said.

Accident at Wei Sawdong Falls

The incident happened at the scenic Wei Sawdong Falls, where the girl was vacationing with her family, they said.

 

She slipped while attempting to click photographs and fell into one of the deep natural pools. Search and rescue operations were carried out throughout the day but were called off after sunset with no trace of the girl, they added.

Search and Rescue Efforts Continue

"The search and rescue operation was called off after sunset. The State Response Team (SRT) of the district will resume operations tomorrow," a senior official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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