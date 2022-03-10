News
UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya defeated by ally Anupriya Patel's sister

UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya defeated by ally Anupriya Patel's sister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 10, 2022 23:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the assembly poll contest to Samajwadi Party's (SP) Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes from the Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district on Thursday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Election Commission's (EC) website, Maurya polled 98,941 votes, while Pallavi Patel, the elder sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel, got 1,06,278 votes.

 

Maurya had won the Sirathu seat in 2012, but had not contested the 2017 polls.

His defeat came as a surprise as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, is set to register a huge poll victory to retain power in Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Dom's Take: BJP Rocks!
People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi
BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: The Verdict
BJP wins polls 4-1, AAP bags Punjab, Cong run out
5-state polls done, Modi's Gujarat roadshow on Friday
U'khand: BJP wins historic 2nd term, but Dhami loses
The War Against Coronavirus

