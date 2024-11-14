UP defers exams, but protests continue; 'miscreants' held

Accepting demands of the aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams, and announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam on a single day.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants continue their protest over the decision of the commission to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date, in Prayagraj on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Commission also announced to form a committee on RO and ARO exams.

The UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold PCS pre-exam on old pattern, an official announced in Prayagraj outside the UPPSC office.

A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift.

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam as before brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed.

Aspirant Rahul Pandey said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.

"We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said.

Another aspirant said the government is following 'divide and rule' policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak when contacted said the government will work in the interest of the students and will also stand with them.

"Decisions will be taken in the interest of the students," he added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the demand in favour of the students during his Prayagraj visit earlier in the day.

Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage exams on a single day, Yadav said, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.

Thursday was the fourth day of the agitation against the decision of the UPPSC to conduct the PCS, RO and ARO preliminary examinations in two days.

The police detained the alleged miscreants who infiltrated the students' protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti told reporters, "Peaceful agitation of the students is going on in front of the Public Service Commission here. Some miscreants with criminal tendencies entered among 50-60 students and tried to stop the students who were communicating with the administration."

He said these 'miscreants' were also trying to provoke the agitating students. The police have detained them, he said.

"No other student preparing for the exam has been detained. Women police force is present here and peaceful talks are being held with everyone," Bharti said.

"We are taking legal action as per rules against miscreants who are infiltrating among the students and misleading them. Also, the students who are protesting by blocking the road in front of the commission are being requested to go to the designated protest site and protest peacefully," he said.

On the other hand, agitating student Himanshu Kushwaha said even though the protesters do not know each other personally, there is no political person there and everyone is agitating with the same demand.

Asked if he knows the people who were taken into custody, a student named Rajiv Pandey said, "All of us are competitive students here and the police administration is picking up students to weaken this movement."

The agitating students again started protesting from Thursday morning and raised slogans against Commission chairman Sanjay Srinet.

On Wednesday evening, these students had protested by taking out a candle march.

An agitating student, Gyanendra Kumar, said until their demands are not met, they will continue the protest, whether it lasts a week or several weeks.

"We are taking out a candle march against the adamant attitude of the commission," he said.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar had earlier said, "The commission's guideline is that only government educational institutions should be made examination centres and the centre should be within 10 kilometers of the headquarters. Earlier, when the paper leaked, these students raised the demand that private institutions should not be made examination centres."

"These students are protesting when the government made guidelines after considering the demands of the students. For the PCS exam, 5,76,000 candidates are registered while centres are being found only for 4,35,000 candidates in all 75 districts. In such a situation, conducting the examination for two days is a compulsion," he said.

The students sitting on the dharna in front of the gate of the Public Service Commission had placards with different slogans written in their hands. One of them read 'Batenge Nahi, Hatnenge Nahi, Nyay Milne Tak Ek Rahenge', while another one read 'Ek Din, Ek Pariksha'.

