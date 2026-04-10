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Home  » News » UP Court Jails Nine for Illegal Immigration and Trafficking

UP Court Jails Nine for Illegal Immigration and Trafficking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 22:17 IST

A special court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced nine individuals, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, to eight years in jail for illegal immigration, human trafficking, and possession of fraudulent documents, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat these crimes.

Key Points

  • Nine individuals, including five Rohingya and three Bangladeshi migrants, have been sentenced to eight years in prison for illegal immigration and human trafficking in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The arrests stemmed from an investigation initiated in July 2021 at Ghaziabad railway station, where illegal documents were discovered and victims were rescued.
  • The accused were found guilty of possessing fake documents and engaging in human trafficking, leading to their conviction by the NIA/ATS trial court.
  • The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on each of the convicted individuals in addition to the eight-year prison sentence.

A court here has sentenced nine persons including five Rohingya and three Bangladeshi migrants to eight years' rigorous imprisonment after convicting them of illegal immigration, possession of fake documents and human trafficking, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the ATS said Mohammad Noor alias Nurul Islam (Bangladesh), Rahmatullah (Rohingya), and Shabiullah (Rohingya) were arrested from Ghaziabad railway station on July 26, 2021 in connection with illegal immigration, possession of illegal documents and human trafficking, and three supposed victims including two girls were rescued.

 

A case was subsequently registered against the accused and based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the names of Abdul Shakoor alias Gunny (Bangladesh), Ale Miyan (Bangladesh), Mohammad Ismail (Rohingya), Mohammad Rafiq alias Rafiqul Islam (Rohingya), Mohammad Hussain (Rohingya), and Bappan alias Arshad Miyan (a resident of Tripura) came to light, the statement said.

They were subsequently arrested and sent to jail. After completing the investigation, the ATS submitted a chargesheet against the accused.

In an order issued Thursday, NIA/ATS trial court convicted the nine persons and pronounced the quantum of punishment.

The court found the accused guilty of illegal immigration, possession of fake documents and human trafficking, and sentenced them to eight years of rigorous imprisonment each, also imposing a fine of Rs 2,500 on each of them, the ATS said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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