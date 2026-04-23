HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Court Orders FIR Against UP Police For Tampering With Statement

Court Orders FIR Against UP Police For Tampering With Statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 17:45 IST

A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered an FIR against police officers accused of tampering with a woman's statement, raising concerns about police misconduct and judicial oversight.

Key Points

  • Shahjahanpur court orders FIR against police for allegedly tampering with a woman's statement.
  • The woman stated she went willingly, but police allegedly altered the statement in official records.
  • Court examination of video evidence revealed the discrepancy in the recorded statement.
  • The court directed the Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR against the police personnel involved.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has ordered registration of an FIR against police personnel for allegedly tampering with the statement of a young woman to falsely implicate the accused in a case, officials said on Thursday.

According to prosecution officer Ashish Shukla, the matter pertains to the woman from Jalalabad police station area who had gone with a man of her own will. The police later recovered them from Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and produced the woman before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh on April 16 seeking remand.

 

Court Finds Discrepancy in Police Statement

Shukla said the court found that although the woman had stated that she had gone of her own accord, the police allegedly altered the statement in official records by inserting the word "not", thereby changing it to "I did not go of my own will".

He said the statement had been recorded under relevant provisions of the law.

Video Evidence Confirms Statement Tampering

The court subsequently directed investigating officer Sanjeev Kumar and sub-inspector Kajal to produce a video of the woman's statement. Upon examination, it was found that the woman had clearly stated that she had gone of her own will and had not used the word "not", Shukla said.

Inquiry Ordered Against Erring Police Personnel

Following the discrepancy, the court issued notices to the Jalalabad station house officer and two sub-inspectors.

Not satisfied with their replies, the court directed the Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR against the erring police personnel, Shukla added.

Registering an FIR is the first step in a police investigation, allowing officers to formally begin gathering evidence. In India, courts can order police to register an FIR if they are not satisfied with the police's initial response to a complaint. This ensures accountability and allows for a proper investigation into alleged wrongdoing.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

SIT in Hathras village, records family's statement
SIT in Hathras village, records family's statement
Saharanpur Woman Accuses Police Of Illegal Detention, Extortion
Court orders FIR against Sambhal cops over fake encounter claim
Court orders FIR against Sambhal cops over fake encounter claim
High Court Orders Probe into FIR Discrepancies in Rape Case
UP: Woman dies during police raid, family alleges rape; cops booked
UP: Woman dies during police raid, family alleges rape; cops booked

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks Police Lathicharge3:33

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks...

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb Attack1:25

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb...

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as Chaos Unfolds9:43

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO