Court Orders FIR Against UP Police For Tampering With Statement

A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered an FIR against police officers accused of tampering with a woman's statement, raising concerns about police misconduct and judicial oversight.

Key Points Shahjahanpur court orders FIR against police for allegedly tampering with a woman's statement.

The woman stated she went willingly, but police allegedly altered the statement in official records.

Court examination of video evidence revealed the discrepancy in the recorded statement.

The court directed the Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR against the police personnel involved.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has ordered registration of an FIR against police personnel for allegedly tampering with the statement of a young woman to falsely implicate the accused in a case, officials said on Thursday.

According to prosecution officer Ashish Shukla, the matter pertains to the woman from Jalalabad police station area who had gone with a man of her own will. The police later recovered them from Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and produced the woman before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh on April 16 seeking remand.

Court Finds Discrepancy in Police Statement

Shukla said the court found that although the woman had stated that she had gone of her own accord, the police allegedly altered the statement in official records by inserting the word "not", thereby changing it to "I did not go of my own will".

He said the statement had been recorded under relevant provisions of the law.

Video Evidence Confirms Statement Tampering

The court subsequently directed investigating officer Sanjeev Kumar and sub-inspector Kajal to produce a video of the woman's statement. Upon examination, it was found that the woman had clearly stated that she had gone of her own will and had not used the word "not", Shukla said.

Inquiry Ordered Against Erring Police Personnel

Following the discrepancy, the court issued notices to the Jalalabad station house officer and two sub-inspectors.

Not satisfied with their replies, the court directed the Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR against the erring police personnel, Shukla added.

Registering an FIR is the first step in a police investigation, allowing officers to formally begin gathering evidence. In India, courts can order police to register an FIR if they are not satisfied with the police's initial response to a complaint. This ensures accountability and allows for a proper investigation into alleged wrongdoing.