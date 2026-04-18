Saharanpur Woman Accuses Police Of Illegal Detention, Extortion

A Saharanpur woman has accused local police of illegal detention and extortion, sparking an investigation into alleged misconduct and raising concerns about police practices in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points A Saharanpur woman alleges police illegally detained her husband and extorted Rs 80,000.

The woman claims her husband was beaten and detained despite a High Court order staying his arrest.

Police claim the man was brought in for questioning regarding an old road accident case.

An investigation is underway into the allegations of police misconduct and extortion in Saharanpur.

The Superintendent of Police states initial findings suggest the allegations against the police are false.

A woman in Saharanpur district has accused the police personnel of illegally detaining her husband, subjecting him to harassment, and extorting Rs 80,000 in exchange for his release.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak on Saturday told PTI that these allegations are prima facie false and said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Accusations Of Illegal Detention And Torture

The complainant, Momina, alleged that her husband, Arif, a resident of Hinduwala locality in the Mirzapur area, was named as an accused in an old road accident case.

A petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court. The woman claims that despite a High Court order staying her husband's arrest, police personnel arrived at their home around 11.30 pm on April 6 and forcibly took him away.

According to the woman, her husband was detained at the police station throughout the night, brutally beaten, and released only after Rs 80,000 was extorted from them.

Formal Complaints Lodged

In this regard, Momina has lodged complaints with the district's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and via the Chief Minister's portal.

She further said that when her husband's condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a hospital in a critical state, where injury marks were found on his body.

Police Response And Investigation

The police became aware through social media that serious allegations have been levelled against the Behat police station personnel, accusing them of subjecting an individual to "third-degree torture", the SP said.

He said that the investigation confirmed that Arif, the accused in the accident-related case, had been brought to the police station on April 9.

Following the interrogation, a notice was served to him, and he was handed over to the custody of his family members. An entry regarding this was recorded in the general diary, and photographs were also taken.

The SP said that based on the photographs, the allegations levelled against the police appear to be prima facie false. He added that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Under Indian law, extortion can carry a significant prison sentence and fines. The investigation will likely involve gathering witness statements, reviewing police records, and potentially forensic analysis of any alleged injuries. This case highlights ongoing concerns about police accountability and due process in Uttar Pradesh.