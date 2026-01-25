HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP couple jumps from pizza shop's 2nd floor to escape Hindutva activists

UP couple jumps from pizza shop's 2nd floor to escape Hindutva activists

Source: PTI
January 25, 2026 20:07 IST

The police booked eight men after a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur when members of a Hindutva organisation allegedly accosted them, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR has been registered against three named individuals and five unidentified persons in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday, they said.

 

According to the police, the couple was sitting at the pizza outlet near the Bareilly turn under the Kant police station area, when seven to eight men belonging to a Hindutva outfit allegedly entered the premises and began demanding their identity cards.

Key Points

  • The FIR has been registered against three named individuals and five unidentified persons in connection with the incident
  • Fearing for their safety, the woman allegedly jumped out of a window from the second floor, as Vishal followed in an attempt to save her

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the injured man, Vishal, a resident of Puwayan, alleged in his complaint that the group misbehaved with them and started making videos, causing panic.

Fearing for their safety, the woman allegedly jumped out of a window from the second floor, as Vishal followed in an attempt to save her, the SP said.

Both sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Pravesh, Sonu and Harshit, and five unidentified persons.

Dwivedi said surprise checks will be carried out at all pizza outlets in the city, which have been instructed to remove cabins, avoid using curtains, and install transparent glass panels.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Kargil veteran's kin allege harassment by Hindutva group
UP couple found buried in field, honor killing suspected
Woman, partner killed husband over same-sex relationship
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
UP varsity prof booked over remarks on Hindu deities
