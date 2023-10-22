News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Allahabad University assistant prof booked over remarks on Hindu deities

Allahabad University assistant prof booked over remarks on Hindu deities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 23:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An assistant professor of Allahabad University was on Sunday booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks on Lord Ram and Krishna.

IMAGE: A view of the Allahabad University campus. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action came Sunday evening at the joint complaint of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagran Manch, and Bajrang Dal.

 

The right wing groups in their complaint, filed at the Colonelganj police station, alleged that Professor Vikram Harijan, a professor at the Department of Medieval and Modern History, made the offensive remarks about the deities in a post on X.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of one Shubham, a district convener of the VHP, police said.

Harijan was booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Professor Vikram Harijan in his post on X suggested that Lord Ram should be jailed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and alleged that Lord Krishna is guilty of sexual harassment.

The remarks, the complainant said, made several students of the varsity angry and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

When Dr Vikram Harijan was asked about the matter, he said, "I have written this within the ambit of the Constitution. Lord Ram killed Shambhuk because Shambhuk belonged to the Shudra caste and was teaching the youths."

He said Lord Krishna used to run away with women's clothes.

"If this happened in today's time, would any woman have tolerated it?"

VHP's Shubham said, "The Indian Constitution grants the freedom of speech, but individuals like Vikram Harijan are exploiting it to spread social unrest. They seem unaware that the Constitution does not permit making comments that may endanger the country's security and public order."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Telangana: Man booked for comments on Lord Ayyappa
Telangana: Man booked for comments on Lord Ayyappa
'Killing in name of religion an insult to Lord Rama'
'Killing in name of religion an insult to Lord Rama'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
May resume visa service to Canadians if...: Jaishankar
May resume visa service to Canadians if...: Jaishankar
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Principal suspended over namaaz in Lucknow school
Principal suspended over namaaz in Lucknow school
Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in J-K
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UP man sold chicken on paper with Hindu gods pix, held

UP man sold chicken on paper with Hindu gods pix, held

Is Faith Above Science?

Is Faith Above Science?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances