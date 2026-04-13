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Police Constable Arrested for Aiding Cattle Smugglers in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 18:46 IST

A suspended police constable in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly colluding with cattle smugglers, highlighting the issue of police corruption and its impact on illegal activities.

Key Points

  • A suspended constable, Satyendra Yadav, has been arrested for alleged involvement in cattle smuggling in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Yadav is accused of providing information about police movements to cattle smugglers during his posting.
  • The arrest occurred in Ambedkar Nagar following a joint operation by multiple police stations.
  • The case emerged from the investigation of a cattle smuggling case where another accused revealed Yadav's involvement.
  • The constable faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A suspended constable, wanted in a case related to alleged collusion with cattle smugglers, has been arrested from Ambedkar Nagar here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel said the accused, Satyendra Yadav, had been absconding after a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

Yadav was arrested on Sunday by a joint team of Chandauli Sadar Kotwali and Iliya police stations following inputs about his whereabouts, he said.

Investigation Details

According to the SP, the case came to light during the investigation of a cattle smuggling case registered at Iliya police station, in which a Rs 25,000 reward-carrying accused, Shyambabu, was earlier arrested.

"During interrogation, it was found that Satyendra Yadav was in regular contact with Shyambabu. He allegedly provided information about police movements and patrolling schedules to cattle smugglers during his posting in the district," Patel said.

Police said that Yadav's location in Ambedkar Nagar was revealed during Shyambabu's interrogation, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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