UP VHP unit chief behind cow slaughter to create tension, arrested

A Vishva Hindu Parishad district head and three others were arrested in Moradabad, UP, for allegedly paying a man to slaughter a cow in a bid to create communal tension in the area and defame a local police officer, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

The accused, Monu Vishnoi, according to the police, had had a person throw remains of an animal in the Chatrapur area of Chhajlet police station on January 16.

Vishnoi and others also allegedly stole a cow and slaughtered it in a forest area. The four were arrested Wednesday and lodged in jail.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said, "The incidents were planned and executed to cause tension in the area and target the station house officer (SHO) of the Chhajlet police station."

The investigation into the matter began after remains of cattle were recovered on January 16.

"Vishnoi informed the police about the carcass. The accused had also planted some clothes near the carcass from which a picture and phone number of a local man was found," said the SSP. When the police called the said man for questioning it led to the first suspect, one Shahbuddin.

While the police were investigating the case, on January 28 Vishnoi informed the police about a cow slaughter taking place in a forest and also uploaded a video that showed the carcass of the slaughtered animal.

"We first arrested Shahbuddin in connection with cow slaughter and on interrogation he informed us that Monu Vishnoi gave him money to first put the carcass on January 16 and then steal and slaughter a cow on January 28," said the officer.

Apart from the two, the police also arrested Raman Chaudhary and Rajiv Chaudhary, both Vishnoi's aides, in connection with the case.

"Monu vishnoi wanted to create trouble in the area and also had a tiff with the local SHO. He committed these acts to cause tension in the area and to cause harm to the reputation of the police as he believed it would lead to some departmental action against the SHO," said the officer.