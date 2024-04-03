UP cop suspended, another faces action over pro-Mukhtar Ansari posts

Action has been taken against two Uttar Pradesh police constables for allegedly posting comments on social media in favour of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died last week, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mukhtar Ansari in a court, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ansari, a five-time MLA, died last week at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of security.

A day after Ansari's burial, police constable Faiyaz Khan, posted at a police station in Lucknow, allegedly made certain comments in favour of the gangster-politician on his WhatsApp status and also raised doubts over his death.

According to officials, after the WhatsApp status went viral, local authorities removed the constable from his current posting and sent him to the police lines.

"As the model code of conduct is in force, permission has been sought from the Election Commission for his suspension," a senior officer said.

In Chandauli, constable Aftab Alam, posted at the police lines, wrote a Facebook post in favour of Ansari and termed him a "messiah".

Additional superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar Singh said the constable violated the social media policy of the Uttar Pradesh police and the state government's conduct rules.

He has been suspended and departmental action has also been initiated against him, the officer said.

Ansari had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as Opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to "slow poisoning" in Banda jail.