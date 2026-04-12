Professor in UP Sexual Exploitation Case Retires After Acquittal

A professor in Uttar Pradesh, India, previously accused of sexual exploitation but acquitted due to lack of evidence, has retired from his position, sparking debate over the college's decision to bar him from campus.

Key Points Professor Rajnish Kumar, acquitted of sexual exploitation, has voluntarily retired from Bagla Degree College.

The college management committee has accepted Kumar's retirement and barred him from entering the premises.

Kumar's lawyer objects to the ban, considering a high court appeal.

A local court acquitted Kumar due to lack of evidence and failure of victims to corroborate statements.

The court cited the possibility of fabricated evidence in the sexual exploitation case.

The management committee of Bagla Degree College has accepted the voluntary retirement application submitted by Professor Rajnish Kumar, who was accused in a sexual exploitation case but was later acquitted by the court, the college said on Sunday.

The committee has also barred him from entering the college premises, it said in a statement issued to the press, following a meeting it held on Saturday.

Professor Mahavir Chhonkar, a faculty member, said Kumar himself had sought voluntary retirement and submitted an application to this effect, which has been accepted by the management.

"The decision to prohibit his entry into the college was also taken in the same meeting and communicated through the press note," he said.

Kumar's counsel Virendra Chaudhary seconded that his client opted for voluntary retirement on his own, but objected to the decision to bar his entry into the college, terming it unjustified.

Chaudhary said they would review the committee's order and may approach the high court in the matter.

Details of the Acquittal

On March 24, a local court here acquitted Kumar, who was accused of sexually exploiting female students on the pretext of helping them clear competitive examinations and secure jobs.

Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar passed the acquittal order, citing a lack of evidence and the failure of the alleged victims to corroborate their statements in court.

The accused, a geography professor, had faced allegations of sexually exploiting students, supported by purported photos and videos. However, during the trial, none of the witnesses or victims confirmed the allegations in court.

Officials said that although some witnesses and students were produced, only one complainant recorded a statement before a magistrate, and that no victim substantiated the sexual exploitation charges during court proceedings.

The court observed that the allegations against the professor could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt and did not rule out the possibility of fabricated evidence being presented with the intent to implicate him.

Background of the Case

The case had come to light after a student wrote to the women's commission on March 6, 2025. Following a preliminary inquiry, police had registered a case and arrested the accused from Prayagraj, after he had gone absconding.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed in court, and Kumar was out on bail during the trial.