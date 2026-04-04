HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Women's Commission Considers Reviewing Acquittal in Sexual Exploitation Case

UP Women's Commission Considers Reviewing Acquittal in Sexual Exploitation Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 16:39 IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission is considering a review of a college professor's acquittal in a sexual exploitation case, potentially reopening the investigation if new evidence or complaints surface.

Key Points

  • The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission may review the acquittal of a professor accused of sexually exploiting students.
  • The review will only occur if the complainant or aggrieved parties formally approach the Women's Commission.
  • A Hathras court acquitted the professor due to a lack of evidence and corroboration from alleged victims.
  • The case originated from an anonymous complaint alleging inappropriate behaviour with students.
  • During the trial, witnesses and alleged victims did not confirm the allegations in court.

The chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, Babita Singh Chauhan, on Saturday said the panel can take up the acquittal of a college professor accused of sexually exploiting female students if the complainant or the aggrieved parties approach it.

After launching an HPV vaccination drive in Hathras, Chauhan told PTI, "We respect the verdict delivered by the honourable court. If the complainant or the aggrieved parties approach the women's commission, we will take up the matter."

 

A court in Hathras recently acquitted a college professor accused of sexually exploiting female students on the pretext of helping them clear competitive examinations and secure jobs, citing a lack of evidence.

The court of Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar passed the order on March 24, acquitting the professor citing a lack of evidence and absence of corroboration by the alleged victims in their statements.

The case stemmed from an FIR lodged in March 2025 after the UP State Women Commission forwarded an anonymous complaint addressed to the prime minister, chief minister and other authorities.

The complaint included photographs allegedly showing the accused, a geography professor at a degree college, behaving inappropriately with students.

However, during the trial, none of the witnesses or victims confirmed the allegations in court.

Officials said that although some witnesses and students were produced, only one recorded her statement before a magistrate, while no other "victim" substantiated the charges of sexual exploitation during court proceedings.

The court observed that the allegations could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. It also did not rule out the possibility of evidence fabrication to implicate the professor.

After lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused, who had absconded, in Prayagraj.

The professor was out on bail during the trial.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

College Professor Cleared of Sexual Exploitation Charges After Victims Fail to Corroborate Claims
College Professor Cleared of Sexual Exploitation Charges After Victims Fail to Corroborate Claims
BHU students end stir over reinstatement of prof accused of harassment
BHU students end stir over reinstatement of prof accused of harassment
'St Stephen's sexual harassment row shameful'
'St Stephen's sexual harassment row shameful'
'There have been such cases earlier also, and this will continue'
'There have been such cases earlier also, and this will continue'
Ex-teachers, students seek DU college principal's apology over harassment
Ex-teachers, students seek DU college principal's apology over harassment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO