News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Unknown caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Unknown caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2022 22:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai received two calls on Wednesday, in which the unidentified caller threatened to blow it up along with Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia', besides issuing life threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials said.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The person called up the landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital, located at Girgaon in south Mumbai, first at 12.57 pm and then at 5.04 pm from an unknown number, a police official said.

A spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said the caller threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and two sons Akash and Anant.

 

"The caller also threatened to blow up 'Antilia'. A police complaint has been lodged and we are providing all necessary details to the police to facilitate the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The police official said, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Later, some people, including the then police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+
Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+
Security beefed up outside Antilia after alert
Security beefed up outside Antilia after alert
SEE: Tight security at Ambani house after threat
SEE: Tight security at Ambani house after threat
History in the making for Paris Games and Kipchoge
History in the making for Paris Games and Kipchoge
J-K: Civilian killed in 'accidental' firing, cop held
J-K: Civilian killed in 'accidental' firing, cop held
Traitor forever: Uddhav pans Shinde at Dussehra rally
Traitor forever: Uddhav pans Shinde at Dussehra rally
Dip in demand from China, Italy may hit India's export
Dip in demand from China, Italy may hit India's export
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained

Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained

SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security

SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances