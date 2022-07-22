News
SC permits Centre to continue providing security cover for Ambanis

SC permits Centre to continue providing security cover for Ambanis

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 16:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A Mumbai police marksman stands vigil outside Antilia, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's home in south Mumbai. Photograph: Arun Patil

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the central government challenging the Tripura high court's direction on a PIL.

 

A vacation bench, on June 29, had stayed the orders of the Tripura high court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that the PIL petitioner (Bikash Saha ) in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura high court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the central government to place the original file maintained by the ministry of home affairs regarding the threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
