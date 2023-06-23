News
Rediff.com  » News » Unitedly, we can defeat BJP: Rahul ahead of Oppn meet

Unitedly, we can defeat BJP: Rahul ahead of Oppn meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 23, 2023 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general elections unitedly.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters in Patna, ahead of an Opposition meet, on June 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Accusing the BJP of working to 'divide India and spread hate and violence', he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India.

 

On one hand, there is the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' ideology and on the other the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Bharat Todo' ideology, Gandhi said.

"You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love," he said.

"That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar," Gandhi said.

"All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP," the former Congress chief said, adding, "In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see."

"As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka. I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win," Gandhi claimed.

