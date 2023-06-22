Litti Chokha Ready For Friday's Opposition Meet

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, left, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three buildings in Patna are set to be the focusv during the meeting on June 23 to forge Opposition unity to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election.

Ahead of the day-long Opposition meeting on Friday, Samvad Bhavan, Rajkiye Atithisala and Sadaquat Ashram have got a facelift.

"Samvad Bhawan is fully ready for the Opposition meeting," informs an official attached to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office.

Samvad Bhawan is located on the premises of Nitish Kumar's official residence, 1, Anney Marg, in Patna's high security zone.

"Earlier, Gyan Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan was earmarked for the Opposition meeting, but Samvad Bhawan was chosen later," the afore-quoted official added.

Rajkiye Atithisala, the state guest house, is where most of the top Opposition leaders will stay.

The state guest house has been given a fresh coat of paint; its doors and windows have been cleaned. Most important of all, the air conditioners and fans have been replaced/serviced to keep the Opposition leaders cool in Patna's unbearable heat.

"Officials and staff from different departments have been working day and night to ensure everything is in good condition for the comfortable stay of VIP guest stay," adds the official

Shadaquat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters in Patna, has also got a makeover because senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet Bihar's Congress leaders here before the Opposition meeting.

"We are doing everything to give Shadaqat Ashram, an old and historical premises since the days of the country's freedom movement, a facelift to welcome our leader Rahul Gandhiji," says Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

"The building was given a fresh coat of colour, the damaged boundary wall was repaired and the premises was cleaned. Garbage dumped in a corner was removed," adds Khan.

A road inside Sadaquat Ashram, which was in bad condition for years, was repaired two days ago for smooth movement of vehicles.

Rahul will visit Shadaquat Ashram on June 23 after 7 years; he was here last in 2015.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, National Congress President Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav are some of the leaders expected at the meeting.

A senior Janata Dal-United leader, considered close to Nitish Kumar, says Bihar's famed Litti Chokha, Makhana Kheer, Silao Khaja, Maner ka Laddu and Dhanarua ka Lai will be served to the guests.

"There will be south Indian and north Indian dishes as well," the JD-U leader hastens to add.