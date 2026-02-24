HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala to Keralam

Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala to Keralam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 24, 2026 15:41 IST

x

The Union Cabinet has approved the Kerala government's proposal to officially rename the state as Keralam, fulfilling a long-standing request to reflect the state's name in Malayalam.

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had moved the resolution, wanted the union government to change the southern state's name from Kerala to Keralam in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Kerala assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name.
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the name change in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
  • The Kerala assembly passed a similar resolution in August 2023, but the MHA suggested technical changes.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Kerala government's proposal to change the name of the state to Keralam.

The move came ahead of the Kerala assembly elections expected to be held in April-May.

The Kerala assembly on June 24, 2024, had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name to Keralam.

Following the assembly resolution, the Union cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday, is believed to have approved the state's name change from Kerala to Keralam, sources said.

It was the first cabinet meeting held at the recently inaugurated Seva Teerth, the new PMO building.

Background on the Name Change Resolution

The Kerala assembly had passed the resolution for the second time because the Ministry of Home Affairs, which reviewed the first resolution, suggested some technical changes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had moved the resolution, wanted the union government to change the southern state's name from Kerala to Keralam in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Moving the resolution, the chief minister had said the state was called 'Keralam' in Malayalam and that the demand to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle.

But the name of the state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution, he had said.

This assembly requests the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as Keralam under Article 3 of the Constitution and have it renamed as Keralam in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Vijayan had said.

The House had passed a similar unanimous resolution in August 2023 and submitted it to the Centre, but the MHA suggested some technical changes in it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
'India is only a 150-year-old name'
'India is only a 150-year-old name'
Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list
Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list
Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC
Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC
Kerala church, health body oppose bar hours extension
Kerala church, health body oppose bar hours extension

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated debate in Bihar Assembly 6:02

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated...

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP0:52

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO