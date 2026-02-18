Kerala church, health body oppose bar hours extension

The Malankara Orthodox Church is strongly opposing the Kerala government's decision to extend bar timings, raising concerns about the potential negative impact on the state's youth and sparking a debate over public health versus tourism revenue.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Helena Lopes/Pexels.com

Key Points The Malankara Orthodox Church opposes the Kerala government's decision to extend bar timings, citing concerns about the impact on the youth.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan defends the extended bar hours, stating it's not a new policy and already implemented in tourist destinations.

Critics argue the government prioritises bar owners' needs over public health and the well-being of the youth in Kerala.

The National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases condemns the decision, calling it a regressive policy that promotes alcohol availability.

The Kerala government claims the extended bar timings are necessary to accommodate the increasing number of tourists visiting the state.

The Left Democratic Front government's decision to change the timings of bars in the state has been opposed by the Malankara Orthodox Church which claimed it would destroy an entire generation, especially the youth of Kerala.

On the other hand, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said it was not something new and there was already a government policy in place regarding change in timings from 10 am to midnight from the earlier 11 am to 11 pm.

He said it was not something new as these timings were in force in tourist destinations.

Church's Criticism of the Bar Timing Changes

Earlier in the day, advocate Biju Oommen, association secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, criticised the government decision saying that it would destroy a whole generation, especially the youth of the state.

"Does the government want the youth to sleep in the bars? People in the state are apprehensive of what would be the result of allowing bars to remain open so long," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Oommen further contended that the government was 'disregarding the tears of mothers for the needs of bar owners' and questioned -- 'Is there no other way to fill the state's coffers'.

Concerns from Health Organisations

The National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases -- an initiative of the Alcohol and Drug Information Centre (ADIC)-India -- also came out against the new timings of bars.

In a statement, it condemned the government decision taken 'under the pretext of promoting tourism', saying that it was a 'regressive and deeply irresponsible policy'.

It contended that the government's decision was 'a threat to society, public health and the future of the youth'.

'It is deeply concerning that the present Kerala government, since its inception, has repeatedly taken steps that appear to promote alcohol availability in the state in various ways that favour the liquor industry, rather than prioritising public health and social welfare.

'Public policy must be guided by evidence, constitutional responsibility, moral accountability and not commercial interests disguised as tourism promotion. We urge the Kerala government to revoke this decision immediately...,' Johnson J Edayaranmula, executive director of the National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases, said in the statement.

Government's Defence of the Policy

Ramakrishnan, meanwhile, claimed it was not a new policy, but a decision taken much earlier by the government.

"In tourist locations, bars are already running from 10 am to midnight in accordance with this policy. Once a general decision is taken, related departments can act in accordance with it at any time," he told reporters.

He also said that he does not believe there is anything wrong with the change in timings.

The LDF convener said that Kerala was a state where the number of tourists was increasing day-by-day and therefore, such facilities were necessary.

If there are any issues regarding it, discussions will be held at the government level and more clarifications will be issued, if required, he said.

Ramakrishnan contended that the decision to change the timings was not taken based on the demands of private bars' associations.