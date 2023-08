The ruling Left government in Kerala will move a resolution in the assembly on Wednesday urging the Centre to rename the state as 'Keralam'.

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in state assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution in this regard, according to the House agenda for August 9 uploaded on the state assembly's website.

The government wants the state to be renamed as 'Keralam' in the Constitution and all the official records.