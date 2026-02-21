HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list

Kerala SIR: Around 9 lakhs names deleted in final voter list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 19:29 IST

x

According to data released by the ECI, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

EC publishes final voter list in Kerala

IMAGE: The EC has said that aggrieved voters can approach it after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala's total voter count now stands at over 2.69 crore, with updated figures for male, female, and transgender voters.
  • The ECI provided a link for the public to check their names on the updated Kerala voter list.
  • An additional 4,01,368 applications for corrections, inclusions, and deletions were received and are being processed.

The ECI on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Kerala after the SIR exercise, with around nine lakh names removed from the list.

The total number of voters in the state now stands at over 2.69 crore.

The Election Commission of India also shared a link-https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in-enabling the public to check their names on the updated list.

According to data released by the ECI at a press meet on Friday, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

As many as 8,97,211 voters were removed following the SIR exercise, the ECI said.

In the revised list, male voters number 1,31,26,048, female voters 1,38,27,319, and transgender voters 277, officials said.

The number of overseas voters in the updated roll is 2,23,558, while service voters stand at 54,110.

ECI officials said 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearings as part of the SIR process, of whom 53,229 were excluded from the final list.

Meanwhile, the voter list of the State Election Commission, based on which the 2025 local body elections were conducted, had 2,86,07,658 voters.

The ECI said an additional 4,01,368 applications for correction, inclusion and deletion were received between January 31 and February 16.

The Commission added that aggrieved voters can approach it after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion.

The final list will also be provided to political parties for verification.

Officials added that names can be included in the electoral roll until the last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shifting My House Erased My Voter Record!
Shifting My House Erased My Voter Record!
'We're Alive, But Dead In Voter's List'
'We're Alive, But Dead In Voter's List'
Under EC pressure, Bengal acts on voter list fraud
Under EC pressure, Bengal acts on voter list fraud
EC tells SC it has power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls
EC tells SC it has power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls
Fear, anxiety and long journeys: SIR hearings in Bengal
Fear, anxiety and long journeys: SIR hearings in Bengal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan6:10

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation success story2:40

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO