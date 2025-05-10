Unidentified object lands near Jalandhar; worker hurt, house damaged

An unidentified projectile landed in a residential area at Kanganiwal village in Punjab's Jalandhar district early Saturday amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said.

IMAGE: Remains of Pakistan’s Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones shot down by India’s air defence system in Amritsar, Punjab, May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Local residents said a migrant labourer was injured in the incident, while a few houses in the area also sustained damage. Parts of the unidentified object were lying in the area, they said.

"I was standing near a window when some object hit a water tank (of a house) around 1.30 am, shattering glasses of 4-5 houses before landing," a woman from the area said.

A migrant labourer who suffered injuries to his arm was taken to the hospital, she said.

Satinder Kumar, a local, said, "The water tank of our house was damaged, while many window panes were shattered. There was smoke all around."

Another local resident, Muskan, too said a big explosion took place at night that forced several people to come out of their homes.

"One car was damaged...We were all scared," she said.

Sharing her experience, Surjit Kaur said a red-coloured light flashed in the sky which was followed by a big explosion.

"Water tanks of some other houses in the area were also damaged," she said.

Explosion-like sounds were also heard in Pathankot district around 5 am on Saturday. However, there was no official word in this regard.

In Amritsar and Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran districts, there were reports of explosion-like sounds being heard in the wee hours on Saturday.

In Haryana's Sirsa too, some locals claimed they heard blast-like sounds after midnight.

The attacks followed after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday.

According to officials, the security forces thwarted multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan in Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka and Amritsar districts.

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by Indian air defence system landed at their house at Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in

response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages