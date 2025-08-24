HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2025 20:29 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was momentarily taken aback on Sunday during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar when an unidentified man suddenly hugged him tightly and planted a kiss on his shoulder.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie with a supporter during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Purnea on Sunday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The incident took place in Purnea district, from where Gandhi left for adjoining Araria, his final stop for the day, on a motorcycle.

Hundreds of bikers, including Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, were riding alongside Gandhi when a young man, dressed in dark trousers and a shirt, indulged in the apparent display of affection.

 

As the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha struggled to keep his two-wheeler balanced, security personnel pounced on the intruder, who was slapped and shoved aside.

Asked about the breach in security, Purnea SP Sweety Sehrawat told PTI over phone, "The LoP was being escorted by a Close Protection Team, which appears to have handled the situation.

"However, if the CPT flags any concerns to the local police, we will track down the person concerned and take necessary action".

Asked about some bikers, including Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, who rode pillion on the motorcycle driven by Gandhi, not wearing helmets, Sehrawat said, "A system is in place to examine CCTV footage and penalise the offenders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
