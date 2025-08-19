Rahul offers water, seat in jeep to injured cop during Voter Adhikar Yatra

A police constable was injured after falling in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle on Tuesday while the latter was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk in Bihar's Nawada district during the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, August 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman, the constable tripped and fell in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet".

"It was not that the constable got run over by the vehicle. He will undergo an X-ray which will reveal the exact condition of the injured leg. But on a cursory glance, it looks nothing more than a minor injury", the SP told PTI.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, and Gandhi can be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep.

After offering water to the constable, who was visibly in pain, walking with a limp, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha made him take a seat in his vehicle as it moved further.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video clip on his X handle, alleging "the Voter Adhikar Yatra has become Crush Janta Yatra".

"Rahul Gandhi's car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. The dynast did not even step out to check on him," he added.

Responding to Poonawalla's charge, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asith Nath Tiwary told PTI: "All BJP leaders, including even those at the very top, are known for peddling lies. The party is rattled by the success of the yatra, a reason why it has asked its spokespersons to spread rumours".

The yatra, which was flagged off from Sasaram on Sunday, has so far covered the districts of Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Nalanda.

After covering 25 of the state's 38 districts, it is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

The yatra is being undertaken in a hybrid mode, on foot as well as on vehicles, as was Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls.