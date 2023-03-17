'Unfortunately I am an MP': BJP mocks Rahul over gaffe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter was seen being coached and corrected by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in the national capital.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

A clip of the press conference went viral where Rahul Gandhi says, "Unfortunately I am a member of Parliament."

The remark prompted Ramesh to mutter in Rahul's ear, asking him to say, "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament, they can make a joke out of it."

"Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament and as the allegation has been made in Parliament by four ministers, it is my right to have the opportunity to have my say on the floor of Parliament. It is my democratic right," Gandhi said, correcting himself.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the 25-second clip from Rahul's press conference on his Twitter handle, posting "Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words...."

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in a sarcastic reply said, "Truly unfortunate."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted in Hindi, "How much and for how long will one teach (Rahul)?"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "Well Jairam it is unfortunate for us that he is an MP in the August Parliament he so badly undermines & betrays..Sad that he can't even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?"

Rahul earlier said he hoped to speak in Parliament in detail.

"So, if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing, is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That's what the real question in front of this country is right now," Rahul said.

In a response to the backlash Rahul received over the viral clip of him being coached by Ramesh, the latter said it was another attempt by the BJP to distract public attention from the 'Modani' scam.

"The RW system is having a field day with my pointing out to @RahulGandhi that his statement's construct would be distorted by BJP's fake news machine. He clarified instantly. We speak freely to the media without teleprompters. This is another attempt to distract from the Modani scam," Ramesh tweeted.