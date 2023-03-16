News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remark

Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2023 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'women are still being sexually assaulted' remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and sought details of victims so that action can be taken, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press briefing, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked him 'to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment'.

 

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted'.

Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju
Action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi: Minister
Action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi: Minister
Lok Sabha adjourned for day in just 3 minutes
Lok Sabha adjourned for day in just 3 minutes
TCS boss Gopinathan quits;Krithivasan is CEO designate
TCS boss Gopinathan quits;Krithivasan is CEO designate
WPL Photos: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
WPL Photos: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Here's why TMC hasn't demanded JPC probe on Adani
Here's why TMC hasn't demanded JPC probe on Adani
Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...
Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Test of democracy, will I allowed to reply, asks Rahul

Test of democracy, will I allowed to reply, asks Rahul

Kharge makes it clear: No apology over Rahul's remarks

Kharge makes it clear: No apology over Rahul's remarks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances