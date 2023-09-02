News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched

Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 02, 2023 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four undertrials escaped from a sub-jail in Borsad town of Gujarat's Anand district in the wee hours of Saturday, following which the authorities launched an operation to nab them, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am, superintendent of police Praveen Kumar said.

 

"Four inmates of Borsad sub-jail, who were under trial in cases of murder, rape and prohibition, managed to escape by cutting the wooden part under the iron bar of the barrack gate using a saw and then jumping a high boundary wall," he said.

One of the undertrials was accused of murder, two of rape under the provisions of Protection of Children for Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and one under the Prohibition Act of the state, Kumar said.

"We have put up barricades across various points and launched a combing operation to nab them. One of the escapees was traced, but he quickly managed to escape through farmland," he said.

The official said that one of the escaped prisoners, who was charged under the Prohibition Act, was granted bail by a court just recently and it is not clear what prompted him to escape.

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the Borsad sub-jail.

In 2004, ten prisoners had escaped the same sub-jail. Three prisoners had escaped the jail in two separate incidents in 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 aides of Nabha jailbreak mastermind held
2 aides of Nabha jailbreak mastermind held
5 prisoners escape from Bihar's Buxar jail
5 prisoners escape from Bihar's Buxar jail
Punjab: Khalistan terrorist escapes from high-security jail; 25 lakh reward announced
Punjab: Khalistan terrorist escapes from high-security jail; 25 lakh reward announced
PIX: The King is ready for Pakistan
PIX: The King is ready for Pakistan
Jailer On Amazon Prime From...
Jailer On Amazon Prime From...
360 booked in Maha over Maratha quota violence
360 booked in Maha over Maratha quota violence
Bangladesh hope batters come good against Afghanistan
Bangladesh hope batters come good against Afghanistan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Prison break: How 2 inmates escaped from Tihar Jail

Prison break: How 2 inmates escaped from Tihar Jail

8 SIMI men shot dead in encounter hours after daring jailbreak

8 SIMI men shot dead in encounter hours after daring jailbreak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances