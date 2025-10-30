HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man holds 17 teens hostage after web series auditions in Mumbai

Man holds 17 teens hostage after web series auditions in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 17:41 IST

x

As many as 19 persons including 17 teenage children held hostage by a man inside a studio in Mumbai's Powai area were safely rescued by the police on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

IMAGE: The scene outside RA studio in Powai, Mumbai, where the children were being held hostage. Photograph: ANI screen grab/X

The man, identified as Rohit Arya, was taken into custody at the end of the drama that unfolded for about an hour.

 

"All the children are safe and have been handed over to their parents," said Satyanarayan Choudhary, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Arya had apparently called the children -- boys and girls around 15 years old -- for an audition for a web series, the official said.

Arya was also carrying an air gun and some chemicals, he added.

The police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Powai police officials along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot, he said.

Before the rescue, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money.

If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

The police tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, a police team entered the studio through the bathroom and overpowered him with the help of another person who was inside, DCP Nalawade said.

Seventeen children, a senior citizen and the man (who helped the police) were rescued.

The police are probing Arya's background, the DCP said.

"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Shocking! Student's stomach cut open, fingers chopped off in UP
Shocking! Student's stomach cut open, fingers chopped off in UP
Forensic student's perfect murder foiled by CCTV footage
Forensic student's perfect murder foiled by CCTV footage
How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

webstory image 2

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 3

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

VIDEOS

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans0:56

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO