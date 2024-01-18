News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Understand actions in self-defence: MEA on Iranian strike on Pak

Understand actions in self-defence: MEA on Iranian strike on Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 18, 2024 00:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Iran carried out a deadly missile strike targeting terror bases in western Pakistan, India on Wednesday said it understands actions that countries take in self-defence, and asserted that it has an "uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Iranian Army/WANA/Reuters

At the same time, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan.

 

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike on Pakistan.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," Jaiswal said.

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return to Islamabad for the time being.

Pakistan also reserves the right to retaliate to the provocation by Iran, she said.

Pakistani officials said two children were killed and three others injured in the missile strike in Balochistan.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Davos that the operation was targeting Jaish al-Adl.

"We only targeted Iranian terrorists on the soil of Pakistan," he said.

In February 2019, India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pakistan expels Iran's envoy, recalls man in Teheran
Pakistan expels Iran's envoy, recalls man in Teheran
How an Iran-US war could affect Pakistan
How an Iran-US war could affect Pakistan
Will terror attack mar Iran-Pakistan ties?
Will terror attack mar Iran-Pakistan ties?
Cover for govt employees only for official work: SC
Cover for govt employees only for official work: SC
Joint CBI, police team to probe attack on ED men
Joint CBI, police team to probe attack on ED men
Rs 2.70-cr fine slapped on MIAL, IndiGo, AI, SpiceJet
Rs 2.70-cr fine slapped on MIAL, IndiGo, AI, SpiceJet
PIX: Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win
PIX: Rohit dazzles as India eke out thrilling win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Iran launches attacks on Pak terrorist group sites

Iran launches attacks on Pak terrorist group sites

Pak warns Iran of 'serious consequences' after attack

Pak warns Iran of 'serious consequences' after attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances