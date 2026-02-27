HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 women booked for stealing undergarments worth Rs 10,000 in Varanasi

3 women booked for stealing undergarments worth Rs 10,000 in Varanasi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 27, 2026 13:44 IST

Three women in Varanasi are facing theft charges after allegedly stealing undergarments from a shop, sparking a police investigation and public attention.

Undergarment theft in Varanasi

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Three women in Varanasi are accused of stealing undergarments worth Rs 10,000 from a shop in Chetganj.
  • The shop owner reported the theft after stock verification and provided CCTV footage to the police.
  • One of the accused has been identified as a former president of a traders' association.
  • A video of the alleged theft went viral, prompting one of the accused to issue a statement denying involvement.
  • Police are investigating the incident and the accused have pledged full cooperation.

Varanasi Police have booked three women for theft for allegedly stealing undergarments worth around Rs 10,000 from a shop in the Chetganj area, an officer said on Friday.

Chetganj Station House Officer Vijay Kumar Shukla said, according to shop owner Sudeep Singh, the theft occurred on February 24 after three women came to his shop.

 

"When the salesgirl went inside to bring items, the women allegedly stuffed undergarments worth about Rs 10,000 into their bags," he said, citing the complaint.

"Singh detected the theft during stock verification and subsequently approached Chetganj police station to lodge a complaint," he said.

The shopkeeper submitted CCTV footage of the incident.

Former president of traders' association among accused 

Investigators have identified one of the accused women, who earlier served as president of a traders' association.

After a purported video of the incident went viral, one of the accused, Sunita Soni, issued a statement in her defence.

She said she had gone to the market and that the women accompanying her had come from Jaunpur.

She claimed that certain items were unavailable at the shop and that she had left her mobile number there to collect them after a week.

"I am not aware of what the women accompanying me may have taken from the shop. I will fully cooperate with the shop owner and the police administration," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
