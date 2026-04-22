Under-Trial Prisoner Flees Odisha Jail By Scaling Wall

An under-trial prisoner's daring escape from an Odisha jail by scaling a 20-foot wall has triggered a manhunt and raised serious questions about prison security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An under-trial prisoner escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha by scaling a 20-foot wall.

The prisoner, Jagannath Sabar, was accused of three theft cases and had been in jail for two months.

An investigation is underway to determine how the prisoner managed to escape.

A search operation has been launched to recapture the escaped prisoner.

This is not the first jailbreak from the Bhawanipatna jail, raising concerns about security.

An under-trial prisoner escaped from Odisha's Kalahandi district jail by scaling a 20-foot wall, prison officials said on Wednesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Jagannath Sabar of Themra village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station and was in the Bhawanipatna jail for the past two months. He was accused of three theft cases.

Investigation Launched Into Odisha Jail Escape

Jail superintendent Saroj Kumar Biswal said an investigation is underway regarding how the under-trial prisoner managed to escape from the jail on Tuesday night.

Biswal said they informed the police about the incident, and a search operation is ongoing.

Security Concerns At Bhawanipatna Jail

This jail is located in the centre of Bhawanipatna town in a busy locality and was built in 1935. Residential areas surround the jail, and NH-26 passes in front of it. Officials said there are CCTVs to monitor the jail inmates.

Past Jailbreaks Highlight Security Issues

Two under-trial prisoners, both from Bihar, escaped from the high-security jail on the intervening night of October 2-3 during the Durga Puja celebration last year. Later, they were recaptured from different places.

According to official data, a total of 33 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and 11 convicts have escaped from custody from different jails of the state during the last five years. About 15 of them are still at large.

The Bhawanipatna jail was built in 1935 and is located in a busy part of town, raising questions about its security measures. This incident follows a previous escape from the same jail last year, indicating potential systemic vulnerabilities. Recapturing escaped prisoners can be a lengthy and resource-intensive process for law enforcement.