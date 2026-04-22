HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Under-Trial Prisoner Flees Odisha Jail By Scaling Wall

Under-Trial Prisoner Flees Odisha Jail By Scaling Wall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 20:19 IST

x

An under-trial prisoner's daring escape from an Odisha jail by scaling a 20-foot wall has triggered a manhunt and raised serious questions about prison security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An under-trial prisoner escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha by scaling a 20-foot wall.
  • The prisoner, Jagannath Sabar, was accused of three theft cases and had been in jail for two months.
  • An investigation is underway to determine how the prisoner managed to escape.
  • A search operation has been launched to recapture the escaped prisoner.
  • This is not the first jailbreak from the Bhawanipatna jail, raising concerns about security.

An under-trial prisoner escaped from Odisha's Kalahandi district jail by scaling a 20-foot wall, prison officials said on Wednesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Jagannath Sabar of Themra village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station and was in the Bhawanipatna jail for the past two months. He was accused of three theft cases.

 

Investigation Launched Into Odisha Jail Escape

Jail superintendent Saroj Kumar Biswal said an investigation is underway regarding how the under-trial prisoner managed to escape from the jail on Tuesday night.

Biswal said they informed the police about the incident, and a search operation is ongoing.

Security Concerns At Bhawanipatna Jail

This jail is located in the centre of Bhawanipatna town in a busy locality and was built in 1935. Residential areas surround the jail, and NH-26 passes in front of it. Officials said there are CCTVs to monitor the jail inmates.

Past Jailbreaks Highlight Security Issues

Two under-trial prisoners, both from Bihar, escaped from the high-security jail on the intervening night of October 2-3 during the Durga Puja celebration last year. Later, they were recaptured from different places.

According to official data, a total of 33 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and 11 convicts have escaped from custody from different jails of the state during the last five years. About 15 of them are still at large.

The Bhawanipatna jail was built in 1935 and is located in a busy part of town, raising questions about its security measures. This incident follows a previous escape from the same jail last year, indicating potential systemic vulnerabilities. Recapturing escaped prisoners can be a lengthy and resource-intensive process for law enforcement.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police Suspended After Accused Escapes in Odisha Theft Case
Police Suspended After Accused Escapes in Odisha Theft Case
Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched
Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched
Second Prisoner Recaptured After Odisha Jail Escape During Durga Puja
Second Prisoner Recaptured After Odisha Jail Escape During Durga Puja
5 prisoners escape from Bihar's Buxar jail
5 prisoners escape from Bihar's Buxar jail
Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

'Once a Gunda, always a Gunda', Mahua Moitra fires salvos at Amit Shah3:27

'Once a Gunda, always a Gunda', Mahua Moitra fires salvos...

Riteish-Genelia Break Down at 'Raja Shivaji' Trailer Launch2:01

Riteish-Genelia Break Down at 'Raja Shivaji' Trailer Launch

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India0:49

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO