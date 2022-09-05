News
Rediff.com  » News » Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide: Sisodia

Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide: Sisodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 16:17 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a Central Bureau of Investigation officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case.

IMAGE: Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding CBI investigation against him, at Delhi secretariat. Photograph: PTI Photo

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

 

"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

"I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers," he added.

He also asked Modi if 'Operation Lotus' is the only work that Centre has.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
