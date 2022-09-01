News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP's vote share up in Guj since raid on Sisodia: Kejriwal

AAP's vote share up in Guj since raid on Sisodia: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 01, 2022 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent after Central Bureau of Investigation raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.

This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi assembly.

"The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him," Kejriwal claimed.

The prime minister has given a "certificate of honesty", he said.

"The AAP's vote share has increased by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raids against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he's arrested," the chief minister said.

 

Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.

"Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees," he said in a veiled dig at the BJP.

"They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals," he asked.

The AAP government had brought in a confidence motion on Monday to show that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
AAP, BJP hold overnight protests at Delhi assembly
AAP, BJP hold overnight protests at Delhi assembly
Want to face trust vote to prove no MLA quit: Kejri
Want to face trust vote to prove no MLA quit: Kejri
Is UK Ready For Rishi Sunak?
Is UK Ready For Rishi Sunak?
Adani-NDTV battle: Minority shareholders gain focus
Adani-NDTV battle: Minority shareholders gain focus
Kerala sessions judge loses plea against transfer
Kerala sessions judge loses plea against transfer
Why do freshers get less salary hike?
Why do freshers get less salary hike?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

BJP spent Rs 6,300 cr on toppling govts: Kejriwal

BJP spent Rs 6,300 cr on toppling govts: Kejriwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances