Teenager Murdered For Phone Calls To Boys In UP

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a teenager was allegedly murdered by her uncle and stepbrother due to their disapproval of her phone conversations with boys.

Key Points A teenager in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly murdered by her uncle and stepbrother.

The family reportedly resented the teenager's phone conversations with boys.

The girl's body was found in a mango orchard near Narhara village.

Police have arrested the maternal uncle and are searching for the stepbrother.

A girl was allegedly strangled to death by her maternal uncle and stepbrother, who apparently resented the teenager's repeated conversations with boys over phone, police said on Saturday.

The accused relative has been arrested, they said.

Investigation And Discovery

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the girl's body was recovered on Saturday morning from a mango orchard in a forest area near Narhara village under Lohia Nagar police station.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Victim Identified

The deceased was identified as Sania (17), a resident of Humayun Nagar.

Arrest And Interrogation

Based on an examination of footage from several CCTV cameras and other evidence, police arrested the girl's maternal uncle Sartaj later in the day.

According to police, during interrogation, the accused revealed that there was resentment within the family over the teenager's conversations with boys on her mobile phone. For this reason, he along with the girl's stepbrother Shoaib, strangled her to death.

Later, they took the body to the mango orchard and disposed it amid the bushes.

Formal Complaint

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case has been registered at Lohia Nagar police station under relevant sections.

Ongoing Search

Police said the accused uncle Sartaj has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest Shoaib, the second accused named in the FIR.