Unable to board, Kumbh-bound passengers hurl stones at trains

Unable to board, Kumbh-bound passengers hurl stones at trains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 28, 2025 12:52 IST

People heading for the Maha Kumbh threw stones at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district after passengers inside the packed Prayagraj-bound trains did not open the doors for them, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A video shows passengers throwing stones at a train heading for the Maha Kumbh. Photograph: X

Following the ruckus at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations on Monday night, authorities said stricter security arrangements would be made to avoid such incidents and that special trains were being run for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh according to the demand.

 

Some videos have surfaced on social media showing some people shouting at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

The clips also showed some people throwing stones and hitting at the doors of a train, and trying to force open them.

RK Singh, a passenger from Chhatarpur, told reporters that he was going to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh there.

But, he could not board a Prayagraj-bound train as all its doors and windows were closed, he claimed.

After the people created ruckus, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel opened doors of a train at Chhatarpur. But due to the train already being crowded, several people could not board it, he said.

Jhansi railway division's public relations officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the matter of a dispute about boarding trains at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations has come to their notice.

The Railways will make stricter security arrangements by coordinating with the administration so that such incidents do not recur, he said.

Trains are being run continuously (for Prayagraj) and if needed, special trains are also being run as per the demand, Singh said.

The administration expects cooperation from the passengers, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
