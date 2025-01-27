HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space

PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space

January 27, 2025 12:39 IST

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit on Sunday shared stunning photographs of Prayagraj lit up for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Photographs: Courtesy @astro_Pettit/X

"2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit," he posted on X sharing two photographs of a sprawling city glittering in a sea of black.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pettit asked him to see these mesmerising images.

 

"There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history. Remarkable. Prime Minister @narendramodi needs to see this!," he siad in another post.

Pettit, 69, is currently at the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 72 crew.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13. In just 14 days, the Mela has seen over 110 million devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

