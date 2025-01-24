Rs 1600 cr being spent to keep Ganga 'dip-safe' for Kumbh Mela

Daily sample testing of river water by the Pollution Control Board, round-the-clock separation of flowers and pooja material from water a, 200-km temporary drainage system to channel all greywater to treatment facilities and state-of-the-art technology to deal with human waste are among the measures being taken to ensure the Ganga is "dip-safe" during the Maha Kumbh.

Photograph: A devotee takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, January 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maha Kumbh, a mega-religious event organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days. More than eight crore pilgrims have so far taken a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.

On major bath days, like on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, officials estimate a footfall of 50 lakh visitors. These visitors, the authorities say, are expected to generate nearly 16 million litres of fecal sludge and about 240 million litres of greywater (waste water generated from cooking, washing and bathing) per day.

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, the river water is absolutely safe to take the holy dip.

"A team from the pollution control board is doing sample testing of the river from different ghats on a daily basis and the levels are within control. The second area of attention is the puja waste which is going into the rivers -- there are flowers, coconuts and other things which are offered as part of rituals. We have deployed machines on various ghats to fish these out of the river every two hours," he told PTI.

"There is a team of Ganga Sevadoots, who are stationed on ghats to promptly collect and dispose the material to maintain the purity of the river and the ghats. They work in rotational shifts," he added.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, of the Rs 7,000 crore being spent by the state government on the Kumbh Mela this year, Rs 1,600 crore has been earmarked for water and waste management alone.

Installation of 1.45 lakh toilets; establishment of prefabricated faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) to handle the waste and sludge collected in makeshift septic tanks of toilets; setting up of a 200-km temporary drainage system to channel all greywater to treatment facilities, and temporary and permanent sewage pipelines; creation of water treatment ponds; deployment of sludge carrying vehicles and the use other state-of-the-art technologies, are also among the measures being taken by the administration.

Authorities are using technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to deal with human waste, especially faecal, and greywater.

"We are ensuring that the water is of bathing quality all the time. As per the guidelines and specifications, BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) should be less than three (units), that is of the batting quality. Higher the BOD, more the impurity. Impurity is in the form of organic material," UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

"So all the drains, which are not going to the sewage treatment plant, they are being tapped temporarily using different technologies, and we will be tapping and treating them, not allowing any untreated sewage to reach the river," he added.

Singh explained that Sintex (plastic water) tanks are being placed beneath each toilet, so that the faeces do not touch the ground.

"Almost three-fourth of the area is sandy, and is reclaimed from the river. So, if you allow it (faeces) to touch the ground, it will eventually percolate and reach the river in 20-30 days, and this is what used to happen before 2019," he said.

"Before that there was a concept of a flag area, and officials used to earmark the area, and provide tents, and there used to be open defecation. But, from 2019 onwards, we are having individual toilets, and toilets with Sintex (plastic) tanks. A regular desludging is done, and it is taken to faecal sludge treatment plant. In 2019, there was a temporary arrangement for treatment by oxidation ponds. This time we have two FSTPs (Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant) which are running," the UP chief secretary added.

Days before the commencement of the biggest 'Amrit Snaan' --- on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri had appealed to all the akharas participating in it to strictly adhere to the prescribed time limit, and make an attempt to leave the ghat five minutes before the end time, so that the ghats could be cleaned.

"The length of Ganga ji is approximately 12 kilometres, where the devotees can take the holy dip," Puri said, and made a fervent appeal to the devotees and pilgrims not to throw shoes and clothes in Ganga, saying "this is absolutely not appropriate."

Meanwhile, cloth bags, and steel plates and glasses are being distributed at the Maha Kumbh to ensure that the world's largest religious congregation is plastic-free.

The "One Plate, One Bag" campaign was launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal to replace plastic bags and disposable items.