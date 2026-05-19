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Home  » News » Umar Khalid's bail plea to take care of ailing mother rejected

Umar Khalid's bail plea to take care of ailing mother rejected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 18:01 IST

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A Delhi court rejected Umar Khalid's bail application, filed in connection to the 2020 Delhi riots, where he is accused under UAPA.

Umar Khalid

IMAGE: Umar Khalid has been in custody since September 13, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Umar Khalid's bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.
  • Khalid sought interim bail to attend his uncle's Chehlum and care for his mother undergoing surgery.
  • Khalid is booked under UAPA and IPC for allegedly masterminding the 2020 Delhi riots.
  • The 2020 Delhi riots resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of jailed activist Umar Khalid, accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Umar Khalid's Bail Application Details

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Khalid's application seeking 15 days of interim bail to attend the 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother who has to undergo a surgery. 

Charges Against Umar Khalid

Khalid and others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

Background of the Delhi Riots

The violence had erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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