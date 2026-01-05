HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial

'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 14:38 IST

x

Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas said it was 'unfortunate' that the Supreme Court denied bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

IMAGE: Activist Umar Khalid during a protest in 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"No comments. It is unfortunate. I have nothing to say. The judgement is there, and I have nothing to say," Ilyas said.

 

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Meanwhile, Umar Khalid's friend Banojyotsna, in a post on X, said that Umar was happy that others had got bail.

'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid,' she posted on X.

On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
'Umar Is Unshaken, Trusts Judiciary'
'Umar Is Unshaken, Trusts Judiciary'
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance1:21

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance

WATCH: World's Only Floating National Park5:20

WATCH: World's Only Floating National Park

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after fresh snowfall attracts tourists3:11

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO