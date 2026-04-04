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Home  » News » ULFA-I militant lays down arms in Arunachal Pradesh, signalling a move towards peace

ULFA-I militant lays down arms in Arunachal Pradesh, signalling a move towards peace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 18:46 IST

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In Arunachal Pradesh, a ULFA-I militant's surrender highlights ongoing efforts to encourage militants to renounce violence and return to mainstream society, potentially impacting regional security.

Key Points

  • A ULFA-I militant, Jintu Gogoi, surrendered to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.
  • Gogoi surrendered a 7.65 mm Italian-made pistol, one magazine, and 10 rounds of live ammunition.
  • The surrender occurred at the Superintendent of Police's office in Khonsa.
  • Authorities are encouraging militants to abandon violence and reintegrate into mainstream society.
  • The surrender is part of ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

A militant of the banned ULFA-I surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official said.

The surrendered militant was identified as self-styled private Jintu Gogoi (23), alias Arun Asom, a resident of Hachara village under Singhadawar Police Station in Assam's Sivasagar district.

 

He laid down arms before the police, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force at the Superintendent of Police's (SP's) office in Khonsa on Friday.

During the surrender, Gogoi handed over a 7.65 mm Italian-made pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

Efforts to Encourage Surrender

The official said the move is part of sustained efforts to encourage militants to shun violence and return to the mainstream. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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